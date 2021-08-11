Satellite detected water extent over Chittagong division, Bangladesh as of 11 August 2021 - Imagery analysis: 11/08/2021 Published 11/08/2021 V3

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Chittagong division, Bangladesh as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 11 August 2021 at 05:48 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 18,700 km2 and, about 754 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have decreased of about 119 km2 since 8 August 2021. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the analyzed area, the potentially exposed population is mainly located in the district of Chittagong with ~ 342,690 people. and Cox's Bazar with ~ 244,000 people. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT). Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.