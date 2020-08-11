Satellite detected water extent as of 8 August 2020 in northern and central parts of Bangladesh (Imagery analysis: 8 August 2020 | Published 11 August 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Rajshahi, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions as observed from Sentinel-1 images acquired on 8 Aug 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 100,000 km2, a total of about 10,000 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 9 million people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.