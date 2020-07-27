Satellite detected water extent as of 21 July 2020 in the central parts of Bangladesh (Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna and Rajshahi Divisions)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna and Rajshahi Divisions of Bangladesh as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 21 July 2020 and 19 July 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 40,000 km2, a total of about 6,200 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 6,600,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

Important Note: Flood analysis from radar imagery may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.