Satellite detected water extent as of 19 July 2020 of Bangladesh

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in the central parts of Bangladesh as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 19 July 2020 and 13 July 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 40,000 km2, a total of about 8,700 km2 of lands appear to be flooded.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from Sentinel-1 imagery acquired on 19 July 2020 and 13 July 2020 may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.