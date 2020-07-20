Satellite detected water extent as of 19 July 2020 of Bangladesh

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters over Bangladesh as observed from a TanDEM-X image acquired on 19 July 2020 due to the current monsoon rains. Within the analyzed area of about 14,000 km2, a total of about 6,800 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.