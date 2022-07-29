Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment as of 15-22 July 2022: Bangladesh (29 July 2022)

Summary of findings:

The total population potentially exposed to floods in Bangladesh has decreased from 17 million people as of 18-21 June 2022 to 12 million people as of 15-22 July 2022;

The total flooded area has receded from 24,000 km2 as of 18-21 June 2022 to 20,000 km2 as of 15-22 July 2022;

The total flooded cropland has receded from 20,000 km2 as of 18-21 June 2022 to 15,000 km2 as of 15-22 July 2022;

The floodwater has receded in Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions as of 15-22 July 2022;

The floodwater has increased in Kulna and Rajshahi divisions as of 15-22 July 2022.

