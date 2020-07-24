Population potentially exposed to floods between 12&21 July 2020 in Bangladesh (Published 24 July 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates potentially exposed population to floods (cumulative) aggregated by district using NOAA20-VIIRS in Bangladesh between the 12th and the 21st of July 2020 and Worldpop spatial demographic data. About 34 million people were exposed or living close to flooded areas. The most exposed districts mainly located in Sylhet, Mymensingh and Rajshahi divisions.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.