Mapping Risk Factors for the Spread of COVID-19: Rohingya Camps (Bangladesh - April 2020)

INTRODUCTION

To support considerations for COVID-19 response planning for the approximately 855,000 Rohingya refugees currently residing in densely-populated camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, REACH has conducted additional spatial analysis on data collected during past assessments to summarize area-specific demographic patterns related to potential underlying vulnerabilities and risk factors. This analysis cuts across multiple sectors to provide an overview of possible risk factors associated with the novel coronavirus, covering the following topics: