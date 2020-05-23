First view of satellite image (RADARSAT) after Super Cyclone "Amphan" landfall in Bangladesh (21 May 2020)

Amphan was the first "super cyclone" to form over the Bay of Bengal since 1999, and packed winds gusting up to 185km/h at sea. The cyclone has hit Bangladesh around 5:00 PM (20 May) and tore down homes, carried cars down flooded streets and claimed the lives of up to 10 people with estimated loss over 1,100 crore Taka Three districts that were affected most during the cyclone are Satkhira, Bagerhat and Patuakhali (Govt. Sources). Authorities have sent masks and sanitiser but social distancing was virtually impossible as families packed into reinforced schools, government buildings and community halls.

The RADARSAT satellite data being the first observation after cyclone landfall taken on 20 May at 23:49hrs do not really capture the large-scale impact of inundation or infrastructure damages.

It is evident from the Flood Forecasting Warning Centre of the Bangladesh Water Development Board there is a sharp increase in the water level recording on 21 May at 6:00 AM after the Cyclone landfall. For example, the Sureshswar in Pad ma river increased by 95cm; Chandpur in Lower meghna river by 76cm; Kamarkhali in Gorai river by 91 cm; Goalondo in Ganges by 70cm and the Aricha Station in Jamuna river increased by 28cm explains the possibly inundation later in the day. With additional observations for the next few days the precise extent of damages will be assessed to support the government for recovery and impact assessment.

As per field reports some areas in Rangabali and Galachipa upazilas got flooded due to overflow of rivers. Different areas in Dacope and Koira upazilas of Khulna were also flooded as Rupsha, Shibshar and Pashur rivers were flowing above the danger level.