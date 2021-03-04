Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh: Major roads (Cox's Bazar - Teknaf), 4 Mar 2021

This reference map shows the major roads between Cox's Bazar Sadar and Southern Teknaf. The roads are classified on a scale of 1-3, with one being in good condition (the road condition does not impact traffic flow), two being in okay condition (the road condition is bumpy but does not slow traffic flow much), and three being in bad condition (the road condition is bumpy and slows traffic flow down significantly).

Road data was collected by NPM field teams in October and November 2020. Specific road issues such as markets that impact traffic flow, narrow roads and bridges etc were also collected