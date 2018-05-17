17 May 2018

Bangladesh/Rohingya Crisis | Refugee camps – DG ECHO Daily Map | 17/05/2018

Map
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 17 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (736.76 KB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• In refugee camps and settlements, preparation activities for the monsoon and cyclone season preparedness are ongoing to mitigate the risks of the monsoon season. As of 14 May, 21 237 of the 200 000 people at risk of landslides and floods have been relocated to safer places.
An additional 3 167 safer plots are ready for relocation – the process is ongoing.

• Over 17-24 May, cloudy conditions with local showers and thunderstorms are forecast.

• For the coming 30-day period, rainfall amounts up to 3 to 4 mm/day are predicted while amounts ranging from 6 to 8 mm/day are predicted during the June-July period.

• For the coming monsoon season, according to the latest update from World Meteorological Organization, near-normal monsoon conditions are anticipated over the area of interest based on the seasonal outlook compiled by the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum

