27 Jun 2018

Bangladesh/Rohingya Crisis | Floods and Landslides – DG ECHO Daily Map | 27/06/2018

Map
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 27 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (999.47 KB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW AS OF 26 JUNE

  • Continued rains (partly due to the Southwest Monsoon season) affected Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar District since 11 May, causing casualties and damages.

  • More than 300 incidents (among others landslides, flooding and extreme wind) were reported from various areas, affected over 29 000 people in Rohingya camps.

  • Relocations of households at risk of landslides are ongoing. As of 11 June, 29 650 refugees are reported to have been relocated.

  • DG ECHO teams are closely monitoring the situation on the ground.

