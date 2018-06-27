Bangladesh/Rohingya Crisis | Floods and Landslides – DG ECHO Daily Map | 27/06/2018

SITUATION OVERVIEW AS OF 26 JUNE

Continued rains (partly due to the Southwest Monsoon season) affected Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar District since 11 May, causing casualties and damages.

More than 300 incidents (among others landslides, flooding and extreme wind) were reported from various areas, affected over 29 000 people in Rohingya camps.

Relocations of households at risk of landslides are ongoing. As of 11 June, 29 650 refugees are reported to have been relocated.