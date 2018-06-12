Bangladesh/Rohingya Crisis | Floods and Landslides – DG ECHO Daily Map | 12/06/2018

Situation Overview

Continued rains affected Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar district over 9-11 June, causing damage and displacements.

Over 200 000 of the 900 000 refugees in camps, who fled Myanmar, are still living in areas considered to be at high risk of flooding and landslides (25 000 at very high risk).

Local authorities, along with international humanitarian actors, have been working around the clock to provide assistance, to secure infrastructure, including road access and drainage and improve preparedness.