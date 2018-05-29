Bangladesh, Ukhiya/Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, WASH Site Profile - Summary of All Camps (May 2018)
from REACH Initiative, Inter Sector Coordination Group
Map
Published on 29 May 2018 — View Original
Summary
This profile provides an overview of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure within all camps in Ukhia / Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar. Primary data for the sixth round was collected between 22 April - 12 May 2018. Findings should be considered indicative only. The full camp dataset is available on HDX.