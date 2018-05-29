Bangladesh, Ukhiya/Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, WASH Site Profile - Round 6 (May 2018)
Overview
Supported by UNICEF and in collaboration with the WASH sector, REACH conducts a monthly mapping exercise of infrastructure across 35 collective sites hosting Rohingya refugees. The objectives of the exercise are:
i) To monitor the functionality and safety of key WASH infrastructure, and track progress against key WASH sector standards.
ii) To provide humanitarian actors with an up-to-date catalogue of key camp infrastructure.