Bangladesh, Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, WASH Site Profile - Camp 17 (February 2018)

Summary

This profile provides an overview of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure within Camp 17 in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar. Primary data for this round was collected between 4-20 February 2018.1 Findings should be considered indicative only.

Site Overview

of individuals: N/A # of households: N/A # of shelters: 1710 # of individuals per shelter: N/A

Key WASH Infrastructure

of latrines 271 (97%) (% functional):

% of safe latrines: 95%

of handpumps 83 (71%) (% functional):

of washrooms: 220