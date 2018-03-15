15 Mar 2018

Bangladesh, Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, WASH Site Profile - Camp 17 (February 2018)

Map
from International Organization for Migration, REACH Initiative, Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 28 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.28 MB)

Summary

This profile provides an overview of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure within Camp 17 in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar. Primary data for this round was collected between 4-20 February 2018.1 Findings should be considered indicative only.

Site Overview

of individuals: N/A # of households: N/A # of shelters: 1710 # of individuals per shelter: N/A

Key WASH Infrastructure

of latrines 271 (97%) (% functional):

% of safe latrines: 95%

of handpumps 83 (71%) (% functional):

of washrooms: 220

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.