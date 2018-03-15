Bangladesh, Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, WASH Site Profile - Camp 17 (February 2018)
from International Organization for Migration, REACH Initiative, Inter Sector Coordination Group
Map
Published on 28 Feb 2018 — View Original
Summary
This profile provides an overview of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure within Camp 17 in Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar. Primary data for this round was collected between 4-20 February 2018.1 Findings should be considered indicative only.
Site Overview
of individuals: N/A # of households: N/A # of shelters: 1710 # of individuals per shelter: N/A
Key WASH Infrastructure
of latrines 271 (97%) (% functional):
% of safe latrines: 95%
of handpumps 83 (71%) (% functional):
of washrooms: 220
International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.