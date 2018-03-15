Bangladesh, Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, WASH Site Profile - Jadimura (February 2018)

Summary

This profile provides an overview of water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) infrastructure within Jadimura Camp in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar. Primary data for this round was collected between 4-20 February 2018. Findings should be considered indicative only.

Site Overview

# of individuals: 29845

# of households: 5775

# of shelters: 1486

# of individuals per shelter: 20

Key WASh Infrastructure

# of latrines (% functional): 596 (91%)

% of safe latrines: 74%

# of handpumps (% functional): 58 (60%)

# of washrooms: 611