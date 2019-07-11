Bangladesh | Rohingya refugee crisis - Severe Weather – DG ECHO Daily Map | 11/07/2019
Heavy monsoon rains and windstorms have been affecting several settlements in Cox's Bazar over the past 2 weeks, causing floods and triggering landslides.
Since 1 July, 2 people died, 17 have been injured, 4 083 displaced and 22 834 affected.
Bangladesh Red Crescent, UN agencies and NGOs are supporting the affected people with shelter assistance, health and hygiene kits.
Monsoon rains are expected to continue, with more than 250mm of rain possible over the next 7 days