15 Mar 2018

Bangladesh: NPM Majhee blocks (14 Mar 2018)

Map
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 14 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (24.39 MB)34 pages

The majhee block system represents an important aspect of communities within the Rohingya refugees settled in makeshifts, formal refugee camps and spontaneous settlements. A majhee is a community leader, belonging to the Rohingya refugee population.

During the NPM Site Assessment Round 9 baseline survey, as part of the Key Informant (KI) interview process, enumerators walked the perimeter of each majhee block with guidance from the KI. As they walked, the field team traced their path, marking up the boundary on the tablet or paper map. Upon returning to NPM office, details of these boundaries are finalized on the paper maps.

The paper maps were then received by the NPM digitizing team. This team carefully digitized the Mahjee zone perimeters in GIS, using high-resolution NPM UAV imagery as an underlying reference. Boundaries are assigned the NPM Block_ID attribute, which represents a unique identifier for each Site Assessment Location. In this manner, boundaries can be uniquely linked back to a Mahjee.

International Organization for Migration:

Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.