Bangladesh: NPM Majhee blocks (14 Mar 2018)

The majhee block system represents an important aspect of communities within the Rohingya refugees settled in makeshifts, formal refugee camps and spontaneous settlements. A majhee is a community leader, belonging to the Rohingya refugee population.

During the NPM Site Assessment Round 9 baseline survey, as part of the Key Informant (KI) interview process, enumerators walked the perimeter of each majhee block with guidance from the KI. As they walked, the field team traced their path, marking up the boundary on the tablet or paper map. Upon returning to NPM office, details of these boundaries are finalized on the paper maps.

The paper maps were then received by the NPM digitizing team. This team carefully digitized the Mahjee zone perimeters in GIS, using high-resolution NPM UAV imagery as an underlying reference. Boundaries are assigned the NPM Block_ID attribute, which represents a unique identifier for each Site Assessment Location. In this manner, boundaries can be uniquely linked back to a Mahjee.