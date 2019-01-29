Bangladesh: Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) - Rohingya Refugee Sites: UAV Imagery (22 Jan 2019)

IOM Bangladesh Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) is part of the IOM’s global Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programming. DTM is IOM’s information management system to track and monitor population displacement during crises. Composed of several tools and processes, DTM regularly captures and analyzes multilayered data and disseminates information products that help us better understand the evolving needs of the displaced population, whether on site or en route.

IOM Bangladesh Needs and Population Monitoring is pleased to share its latest Cox's Bazar UAV Imagery Sites Atlas as of 23 January 2019.