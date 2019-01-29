Bangladesh: Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) - Rohingya Refugee Sites: Paras and Majhee Blocks (28 Jan 2019)

The Site Management sector, with the support of SM partners (IOM, UNHCR, ADRA and Solidarités International) conducted a mapping exercise during the months of April and May 2018 in the areas of Teknaf upazila currently hosting Rohingya refugees. The purpose of the exercise was to identify and map the boundaries of local paras, namely group of houses.

The mapping exercise aimed to better define the areas of responsibility of the newly established Para Development Commitees, and to support RRRC’s CiCs in the process of defining the new camp boundaries in Teknaf.

IOM Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) provided technical support to better identify the para names and demarcation.

The para mapping exercise was conducted in two rounds. The first exercise took place from 1 to 3 of April 2018 in the areas of Alikhali, Leda, Nayapara, Muchoni, Jadimura and Domdumia. A second exercise took place on 21 and 22 April 2018 covering the areas of Hakimpara, Jamtoli, Putibonia, Shamlapur and Unchiprang.

These maps show both para and majhee blocks boundaries in Teknaf camps, as the two systems are currenly in place and overlapping. The maps are based on the majhee blocks boundaries updated during NPM Site Assessment 14 (19 December 2018) on NPM UAV imagery (23 January 2019).