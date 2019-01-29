29 Jan 2019

Bangladesh: Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) - Rohingya Refugee Sites: Paras and Majhee Blocks (28 Jan 2019)

Map
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 28 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (14.53 MB)4 pages

The Site Management sector, with the support of SM partners (IOM, UNHCR, ADRA and Solidarités International) conducted a mapping exercise during the months of April and May 2018 in the areas of Teknaf upazila currently hosting Rohingya refugees. The purpose of the exercise was to identify and map the boundaries of local paras, namely group of houses.

The mapping exercise aimed to better define the areas of responsibility of the newly established Para Development Commitees, and to support RRRC’s CiCs in the process of defining the new camp boundaries in Teknaf.

IOM Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) provided technical support to better identify the para names and demarcation.

The para mapping exercise was conducted in two rounds. The first exercise took place from 1 to 3 of April 2018 in the areas of Alikhali, Leda, Nayapara, Muchoni, Jadimura and Domdumia. A second exercise took place on 21 and 22 April 2018 covering the areas of Hakimpara, Jamtoli, Putibonia, Shamlapur and Unchiprang.

These maps show both para and majhee blocks boundaries in Teknaf camps, as the two systems are currenly in place and overlapping. The maps are based on the majhee blocks boundaries updated during NPM Site Assessment 14 (19 December 2018) on NPM UAV imagery (23 January 2019).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.