Bangladesh: Needs and Population Monitoring (NPM) - Rohingya Refugee Sites: Majhee Blocks (28 Jan 2019)

IOM Bangladesh Needs and Population Monitoring is pleased to share the latest results of its majhee blocks mapping exercise. The above maps were updated during NPM Site Assessment 14 (19 December 2018) on NPM UAV imagery (23 January 2019). The latest mapping exercise covered 2052 locations where the majhee system is currently in place. The majhee block system represents an important aspect of communities within the Rohingya refugees settled in collective or camp-like settings in Cox's Bazar district. A majhee is a community leader belonging to the Rohingya refugee population, while a block is the area for which he is responsible.

The NPM majhee blocks mapping exercise was first conducted during NPM Baseline 9, between 5 and 20 February 2018. As part of the majhee interview process (key informants), enumerators walked the perimeter of each majhee block with guidance from the KI. As they walked, the field team traced their path, marking up the boundary on the tablet or paper map. Upon returning to NPM office, details of these boundaries were finalized on the paper maps. The paper maps were then received by the NPM digitizing team. This team carefully digitized the Mahjee zone perimeters in GIS, using high-resolution NPM UAV imagery as an underlying reference. Boundaries were assigned the NPM Block_ID attribute, which represents a unique identifier for each Site Assessment Location. In this manner, boundaries can be uniquely linked back to a mahjee.

The majhee blocks mapping exercise is now embedded in NPM regular assessment activities (baseline and site assessment), hence regularly updated with a frequency of approximately three weeks. The majhee block system is not an official form of governance. The scope of this exercise is purely descriptive and not prescriptive. Names and boundaries adopted in this exercise do not imply official endorsement or acceptance by IOM.