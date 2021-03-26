Bangladesh - Kutupalong Refugee Camps 8W, 8E, 9 - Rapid Infrastructure Damage Overview from Fires, as of March 24 2021

About this Factsheet

A large scale fire swept through three camp sites in Kutupalong on 22 March 2021 displacing Rohingya refugees and causing large-scale damage in the world’s largest refugee camp outside of Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

*A Burned Area Index (BAI) analysis was conducted using Sentinel-2 satellite imagery to define the most severely impacted area within the fire zone.

In addition, a rapid infrastructure damage overview was conducted to provide a situational overview on the potential impact to the number of shelters, camp facilities, and WASH infrastructure.