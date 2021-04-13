Bangladesh - Kutupalong Refugee Camps 8W, 8E, 9 - Fire Damage Overview - Structures and Populations within the Fire Affected Area, April 2021

On the 22nd March 2021, a large fire broke out in the Kutupalong Refugee Camp, Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. The fire spread over approximately 75 hectares and caused significant damage to Camps 8E & 8W and, in particular, Camp 9.

This damage overview uses the March 2020 structure footprint to estimate the proportion of the camps that were burned in the fire and applies these ratios to estimate the number of individuals directly affected. Comparable estimates based on key informant interviews can be found in the Joint Humanitarian Response report. .