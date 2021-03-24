Bangladesh: Kutupalong Refugee Camp, Ukhia Upazila, Cox's Bazar - Imagery Analysis: 24 March 2021 Published: 24 March 2021

This map illustrates a satellite imagery based assessment of the fire affected area at Rohingya Kutupalong refugee camps, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, based on a BlackSky satellite image collected on 24 March 2021. Using previously generated REACH shelter footprint polygons together with the 24 March 2021 image UNOSAT estimates that 7,750 structures were affected, covering an area of 0.64 square kilometers. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.