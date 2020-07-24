Bangladesh: Khulna, Rajshahi and Rangpur Divisions | Published 22 July 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters over Khulna, Rajshahi and Rangpur Division of Bangladesh of Bangladesh as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 9 July 2020 and 21 July 2020. Within the analyzed area of about 15,000 km2, a total of about 3,600 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 2,507,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from Sentinel-1 image acquired on 9 July 2020 and 21 July 2020 may underestimate the presence of standing