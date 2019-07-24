Bangladesh: Flood Inundation Map of 2019 (Flood inundated areas on 19 July 2019)

ICIMOD has prepared flood inundation maps in view of the floods and landslides that this year’s monsoon has triggered in the Hindu Kush Himalaya (HKH) region. The maps have been prepared using Sentinel-1 satellite images made available by Copernicus. Inundation maps for various dates have been made available using ArcGIS Online, a cloud-based mapping platform. The application is being updated with more inundation maps as new satellite data becomes available. The flood inundation maps can be found here.