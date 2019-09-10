The Bahamas | Tropical Cyclone DORIAN Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 10/09/2019
EU Response
Bahamas requested assistance from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM) on 4 September.
2 ERCC Liaison Officers will be deployed in the coming days.
Netherlands offered 2 vessels to support with response operations.
Luxembourg offered 1 communication team composed by two persons.
The European Commission has allocated EUR 500 000 of humanitarian funding to assist with immediate response efforts.
The European Commission’s Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service was activated for the affected area.