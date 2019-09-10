The Bahamas | Tropical Cyclone DORIAN Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 10/09/2019

EU Response

Bahamas requested assistance from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM) on 4 September.

 2 ERCC Liaison Officers will be deployed in the coming days.

 Netherlands offered 2 vessels to support with response operations.

 Luxembourg offered 1 communication team composed by two persons.

 The European Commission has allocated EUR 500 000 of humanitarian funding to assist with immediate response efforts.

 The European Commission’s Copernicus emergency satellite mapping service was activated for the affected area.