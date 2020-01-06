State of Disaster - local government areas

This map shows the local government areas that the Premier has declared a State of Disaster for, on advice of the Minister for Police and Emergency Services and the Emergency Management Commissioner.

The local government areas include:

East Gippsland Shire

Mansfield Shire

Wellington Shire

Wangaratta Rural Shire

Towong Shire

Alpine Shire

The Mount Buller, Mount Hotham, Falls Creek and Mount Stirling Alpine Resorts are also included in the State of Disaster area.

Potential areas of impact in the North East and East Gippsland have also been shared with the community so they can understand their risk and prepare to leave.

You can find the map and information for the North East here: https://www.emergency.vic.gov.au/news-and-media/update-for-ovens-valley-...

You can find the map and information about East Gippsland here: https://www.emergency.vic.gov.au/news-and-media/worsening-fire-condition...