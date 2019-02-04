Australia, Queensland | Dam Emergency and Floods - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 04/02/2019

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• In the past few days, heavy rain has been affecting parts of north-eastern Queensland, swelling Ross River Dam (City of Townsville, North Queensland Region) beyond capacity.

• On 3 February, authorities opened floodgates of the dam to relieve pressure and prevent a collapse. As stated by national authorities, as of 4 February 14.00 UTC two people are missing, while media report that more than 1,100 people have been evacuated across Townsville suburbs inundated by floodwaters.

• According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), further intense rainfall may cause renewed rises leading to major flood levels.