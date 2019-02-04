04 Feb 2019

Australia, Queensland | Dam Emergency and Floods - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 04/02/2019

Map
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.73 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• In the past few days, heavy rain has been affecting parts of north-eastern Queensland, swelling Ross River Dam (City of Townsville, North Queensland Region) beyond capacity.

• On 3 February, authorities opened floodgates of the dam to relieve pressure and prevent a collapse. As stated by national authorities, as of 4 February 14.00 UTC two people are missing, while media report that more than 1,100 people have been evacuated across Townsville suburbs inundated by floodwaters.

• According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM), further intense rainfall may cause renewed rises leading to major flood levels.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.