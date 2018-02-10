10 Feb 2018

Flood in Argentina, Pilcomayo River (8 Feb 2018)

Map
from Government of Argentina, German Aerospace Center, International Charter Space and Major Disasters
Published on 08 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (5.98 MB)

Description of the event

Heavy rains across Argentina and Bolivia have caused widespread damage with authorities activating emergency operations to evacuate residents and provide aid.

Over 10 thousand residents were evacuated from villages along the Pilcomayo River, northwest Argentina. The floodwaters washed away homes and cars as heavy rains persisted for days.

In the town of Salta residents were airlifted to safety after the Pilcomayo river rose over 6 metres. Officials said the water is expected to rise further over the coming days.

