Angola, Namibia | Drought, Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 24/03/2021

The drought is especially affecting the south-west provinces, recurrently affected by droughts, and by chronic food insecurity and malnutrition. In absence of above-average precipitation, the situation on the ground is not going to improve for many months ahead.

As water supply is diminishing, severe impact on crops has already been reported, with losses up to 40% and high risk for livestock sustenance. As a direct consequence food insecurity will rise, access to water, sanitation and hygiene will be further limited with negative impacts on health and nutrition.