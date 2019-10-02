Albania | Earthquakes of 21 September: EU Response – DG ECHO Daily Map | 02/10/2019
EU Response
On 24 September, the Government of Albania submitted a request for assistance to the ERCC for in-kind assistance.
3 UCPM Member States/Participating States have offered assistance. All offers have been accepted as of 1 October.
An EU Civil Protection Team has been deployed on 27 September. The team is composed of a Team Leader (NL), an information manager (IT), 2 logistic experts (FI, NO), a structural engineer (UK), 2 TAST (DE) and an ERCC liaison officer.