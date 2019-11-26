Albania | 6.4M Earthquake – DG ECHO Daily Map | 26/11/2019

Eleven EUCPM Participating States have offered Urban Search and Rescue Teams, of which Albania has accepted the Greek, Italian and Romanian Medium Urban Search and Rescue Teams.

In support of the USAR teams, the EU will deploy a small EUCP team composed of 1 Team Leader, 1 structural engineer, 1 USAR operations coordination expert, 1 Information manager, a light TAST (2 persons) . The team will be accompanied by 2 ERCC liaison officers and 2 UNDAC members