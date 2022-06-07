Wildfires in Nurgaram District, Nuristan Province, Afghanistan as of 2 Jun. 2022

This map illustrates satellite-detected areas of wildfires in Nurgaram District, Nuristan Province, Afghanistan as observed from Sentinel-2 imagery acquired on 2 Jun. 2022 about 10:39 am. The wildfire scars cover an approximate area of 68 ha and appear to have increased of about 33 ha since 28 May 22. The fire has been spread from the top to down direction of the mountain. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).
