Hard to reach districts: Humanitarian Access Group (HAG) - February 2021

Please find attached a ranked list of the 100 districts in Afghanistan assessed as Hardest to Reach (HTR) as of December 2020. All districts were analyzed according to the following three constraints: Physical (geographical); Conflict Intensity and Spread; and Stakeholder Complexity. Indicators employed in each constraint are listed below. The ranking is a weighted score with Physical Constraints at 15%, Conflict Intensity and Spread at 35% and Stakeholder Complexity at 50%