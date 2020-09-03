Afghanistan: Provincial severity scale based on winter snow coverage, temperature and precipitation (July 12, 2020)

During the winter, the ES-NFI Cluster is making efforts to support the government’s leadership in the winterization response to provide assistance to the most vulnerable people in Afghanistan. This map indicates the ES-NFI Cluster’s winterization response plan and the severity scale at province level based on extent of population exposed to the snow vs precipitation/temperature for Dec, Jan, Feb, Mar 2020-2021. It shows which provinces will more sever in the winter and the number of people in need and targeted for winterization response.