Fire hotspots in Nuristan and Kunar Provinces, Afghanistan as detected by VIIRS between May 25 – June 8, 2022

This map illustrates the observation of the fire location from Suomi-NPP (VIIRS) satellite accumulated between 25 May – 8 June 2022. 42 hotspots were detected in Nuristan and Kunar Provinces, Afghanistan.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).