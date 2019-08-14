14 Aug 2019

Afghanistan: Humanitarian Operational Presence (3W) - South Eastern Region (April - June 2019)

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 04 Aug 2019 View Original
Operational Presence: Organizations that are physically present in the district and are delivering a humanitarian service or implementing a humanitarian project during the reporting period.

Operational Capacity: Operational capacity refers to the potential ability of an organization to deliver humanitarian services if needed. In addition to organizations currently delivering services, organizations that have the ability to access and deliver services are considered.

If a large organization or UN agency is implementing a project through an implementing partner (independent humanitarian actors only, NOT Government and NOT Private Contractors), the implementing partner that is physically accessing and delivering the service in the district is considered. The information presented in this map is a "Work in Progress".

3W information was collected by OCHA regional field offices and Humanitarian Regional Team (HRT) mechanism in July 2019.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
