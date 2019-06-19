Afghanistan: Humanitarian Operational Capacity (3W) (January - March 2019)

203 organizations with the capacity to provide humanitarian services in January, February and March 2019.

Operational Capacity is defined as: the potential ability of an organization to deliver humanitarian services if needed. In addition to organizations currently delivering services, organizations that have the ability to access and deliver services are considered. If a large organization or UN agency is implementing a project through an implementing partner (independent humanitarian actors only, NOT Government and NOT Private Contractors), the implementing partner that is physically accessing and delivering the service in the district is considered.

3W information was collected by OCHA regional field offices and Humanitarian Regional Team (HRT) mechanism in May 2019.