Afghanistan

Afghanistan: HRP Mid-Year Response Overview (As of August 2022)

Map
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

The map represents humanitarian partners’ response against pre-outlined priority locations for spring and summer seasons.

The Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT) had undertaken two seasonal prioritization exercises over spring and summer periods outlining areas where seasonal risks and underserved locations intersect, therefore indicating – ahead of time – where the most acute multi- sectoral vulnerabilities lie over the different seasons.

In the spring prioritisation (April-June), the ICCT had identified 79 high priority, 291 medium priority and 31 low priority districts. In the summer prioritization exercise (July-September), The ICCT had identified 144 high priority, 256 medium priority and 1 low priority districts Humanitarian partners have been able to provide assistance across all 34 provinces with the highest concentration of people reached in eastern, central and western region.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

