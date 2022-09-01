Afghanistan: HRP Mid-Year Response Overview (As of August 2022)

The map represents humanitarian partners’ response against pre-outlined priority locations for spring and summer seasons.

The Inter-Cluster Coordination Team (ICCT) had undertaken two seasonal prioritization exercises over spring and summer periods outlining areas where seasonal risks and underserved locations intersect, therefore indicating – ahead of time – where the most acute multi- sectoral vulnerabilities lie over the different seasons.

In the spring prioritisation (April-June), the ICCT had identified 79 high priority, 291 medium priority and 31 low priority districts. In the summer prioritization exercise (July-September), The ICCT had identified 144 high priority, 256 medium priority and 1 low priority districts Humanitarian partners have been able to provide assistance across all 34 provinces with the highest concentration of people reached in eastern, central and western region.