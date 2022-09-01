Afghanistan: HRP Mid-Year Response Overview and Humanitarian Access Severity (August 2022)

This map depicts the response reach of humanitarian partners against different levels of access severity across Afghanistan.

By mid-point in 2022, partners reached 22.9 million people with at least one round of assistance. The highest reach was achieved in the eastern, central, south eastern and southern regions. Consolidating access severity scores across all humanitarian partner groups – UN Agencies, international and national NGOs– reveals that out of the 401 districts across Afghanistan, access constraints were found to be high in 19 districts, moderate in 93 districts, and lower in 289 districts. The greatest concentration of access constraints were found in the eastern region, particularly in Nuristan province. Despite 19 districts were reported to have high access constraints, humanitarian partners were still able to deliver assistance particularly in food, health and WASH.