Afghanistan Gyan District, Pakteka Province Imagery Analysis: 24/06/2022 Published 30/06/2022

Damage Assessment in Gyan district, Pakteka province as of 24 June 2022

This map illustrates potentially damaged buildings and damaged buildings in Gyan district,

Pakteka province of Afghanistan as detected by Jilin-1 satellite image acquired on 24 June 2022. Within the analyzed area, UNOSAT has identified 39 potentially damaged buildings, 22 damaged buildings and 33 shelters.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).