Afghanistan: ES/NFI Cluster winterization plan (Dec 2020 - Mar 2021) compared to historical snow coverage (July 20, 2020)

During the winter, the ES-NFI Cluster is making efforts to support the government’s leadership in the winterization response to provide assistance to the most vulnerable people in Afghanistan. This map indicates the ES-NFI Cluster’s winterization response plan for Dec 2020 to Mar 2021 compared to mean snow and ice coverage from 2015 - 2020 over the same time period. Snow cover % indicates the likelihood of snow in an area (that has experienced snow from January 2015 to Mar 2020) during the winter and the number of people in need and targeted for winterization response.