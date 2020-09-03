Afghanistan
Afghanistan: ES/NFI Cluster winterization plan (Dec 2020 - Mar 2021) compared to historical precipitation (July 7, 2020)
During the winter, the ES-NFI Cluster is making efforts to support the government’s leadership in the winterization response to provide assistance to the most vulnerable people in Afghanistan. This map indicates the ES-NFI Cluster’s winterization response plan for Dec 2020 to Mar 2021 compared to historical mean (1979 - 2013) precipitation coverage in mm over the same period, It shows which provinces receive more precipitation in the winter and the number of people in need and targeted for winterization response.