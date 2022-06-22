Afghanistan Earthquake: 5.9 Magnitude Spera District of Khost Province June 22, 2022

Description: This earthquake epicentre took place in the Spera district of Khost province, on June 22, 2022, at 1:24 am Kabul time. The preliminary report from different sources shows that hundreds of people were dead and injured, and many houses were destroyed in the eastern provinces, especially in Khost, Paktika, and Nangarhar, this earthquake was also felt in the capital of the country. According to the USGS the earthquake was 5.9 magnitude at a depth of 10km.