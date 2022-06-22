Afghanistan – Earthquake: 22 June 2022 - Khost Province - Tani District Damage Density Map (7 July 2022)

To understand the relationship between shelter damage and services, REACH conducted a density analysis of shelter damage collected by remote sensing from UNOSAT after the earthquake on 22 June 2022. This density analysis was overlaid with the locations of key services, which REACH collected as part of its Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (HSM) assessment, most recently updated in February 2022. This dataset includes the locations of: 1) Hospitals, 2) Health clinics, 3) Government schools, 4) Private schools, 3) Madrassas, 4) Mosques, 5) Large markets, and 6) Small markets.

Please note that small markets are often only a few shops or transient, and as a result may not have been fully documented. The audience should not assume there are no small markets in the area if none are shown on the map. Also note that settlement locations may not be complete, or shown in the same location where most of the population is living.