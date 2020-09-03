Afghanistan: Annual precipitation with average per month

This map shows the average annual total precipitation in Afghanistan as well as the average precipitation per month in mm. The data originates from the CHELSA high resolution (30 arc sec/1km) climate data set for the earth land surface areas (Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow, and Landscape Research WSL). The data is based on, statistical downscaling of the ERA interim global circulation model (from ECMWF) with a GPCC bias correction, for the observations between 1979-2013.