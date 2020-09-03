Afghanistan: Annual and monthly average snow cover (July 9, 2020)

This map shows annual and monthly average snow and ice cover for Afghanistan from January 2015 until December 2019 in percentage (%). Snow cover % indicates the likelihood of snow in an area (that has experienced snow from January 2015 to December 2019) over the course of the indicated time period. The data was aggregated from more than 1825 daily 1km resolution observations grouped by month. The source data originates from the US National Ice Center's Interactive Multisensor Snow and Ice Mapping System (IMS). It is derived from a variety of data products including satellite imagery and in situ data.