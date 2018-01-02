The Syrian Civil Defense saves people's lives and enhances the role of civil society organizations. And is committed to neutrality, objectivity and human values, and declares its non-dependence on any political party or party to the conflicts, where it is committed to serve all the Components of the Syrian people, which is the people and is available to serve.

The Syrian Civil Defense wishes to employ a Data Manager in Turkey as follows:

Job Title: Data Manager

Job Vacancy Code: SCD-D-M

Section: Data & Reports Section

Reporting to: General Director

Scope of responsibility and supervision: Reporting Section staff

Work place: Turkey - Ghaziantep

Nature of work: Full time

Contract term: one year renewable

Trial period: three months

Job brief:

We are looking for an experienced Data Manager to oversee the development and use of data systems.

The data Manager will discover efficient ways to organize, store and analyze data with attention to security and confidentiality.

The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of databases and data analysis procedures. You will also be tech-intelligence and possess excellent troubleshooting skills.

tasks and responsibilities:

Create and enforce policies for effective data management.

Conduct data scrubbing, analysis and reporting; including the creation of data visualizations to make data useful and visually engaging to project team.

Developing and implementing data analyses, data collection systems and other strategies that optimize statistical efficiency and quality.

Acquiring data from primary or secondary data sources and maintaining databases.

Assist with reports and data extraction when needed.

Support others in the daily use of data systems and ensure adherence to legal and company standards.

Ensure digital databases and archives are protected from security breaches and data losses.

Work with programme team to understand data needs for decision-making and reporting, and ensure needs are met.

Contribute in the planning and facilitation of data-driven feedback sessions with the project team.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree required (Master’s degree preferred) in relevant technical competency area.

Professional Experiences:

Work Experience in relevant fields of at least five years, including at least two years in civil society organizations

Skills:

Excellent problem solving, High level of quantitative and qualitative analytic skills, including an ability to manipulate and analyze data using software such as SPSS, Power BI, etc...

Strong knowledge of data management tools such as Excel, Tableau required or other relevant experience working with large program datasets.

Advanced experience in information management, database management, and IT project Management.

Familiarity with mobile-based data collection tools such as ODK, KoBo Toolkit, CommCare strongly preferred.

Languages:

Arabic Language: Level 3 or higher

English: Level 3 or higher (spoken and written)

Evaluation Criteria: